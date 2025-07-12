Chennai’s water supply in safe zone, assures Minister KN Nehru

CHENNAI: State Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Friday undertook a detailed review of the ongoing drinking water and underground drainage projects in the State and said that the city was facing no drinking water problem, and it will not face any problem in the immediate future either.

Talking to media persons after reviewing the progress of ongoing drinking water and underground drainage projects in the State, Nehru asserted all is well. Pointing out that about 240 mld was supplied from the Chembarambakkam reservoir now, the minister said that they would be able to supply 540 mld to the city from the reservoir upon completing a major pipeline linking work between July 16 and 18.

Asked about the water woes during the upcoming summer, Nehru said, “When I took over as the minister, 900 mld was being supplied to the city. For the last two years, we have been supplying 1,100 mld. We have enough water and infrastructure in the city to supply more.” Referring to the proposed Rs 3,500 crore ring main project, Nehru said, “The Union government has also sanctioned it. Pipelines will be laid across the city. Wherever there is no water supply, we can provide water to any part of the city.”

Stating that the meeting was to review the status of all announcements made in the Assembly, the minister said that instructions have been given to complete all the works before the monsoon.