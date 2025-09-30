Chennai’s first steel flyover Anbalagan Bridge in T Nagar opens to public use

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the J Anbalagan flyover in Thyagaraya Nagar (T Nagar). The flyover is the city’s first to be constructed primarily of steel.

Built at a cost of Rs 164.92 crore by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the 1.2-kilometer steel flyover connects South Usman Road and CIT Nagar Main Road and aims at decongesting one of the city’s busiest commercial hubs.

It is designed to seamlessly integrate with the existing 800-metre-long concrete flyover on South Usman Road, creating a continuous 2-km elevated corridor. Officials stated that the new infrastructure is expected to benefit over 40,000 vehicles and two lakh residents daily.

It is projected to significantly ease traffic congestion at key junctions, including those at South Usman Road, Burkit Road, Madley Road, Southwest Boag Road, and New Boag Road.

“The flyover will facilitate seamless travel for the public and deconstruct the increasing traffic flow,” a statement read.

The flyover, named after the late former DMK MLA J Anbalagan, features 8.4-metre-wide lanes supported by 53 steel pillars, with a 120-metre-long access ramp from T Nagar bus terminus and a 100-metre-long descent ramp leading to shopping area from South Usman Road. Additionally, 6-metre-wide service roads with footpaths have been constructed on both sides.

A senior Corporation official explained: “Vehicles from Saidapet and Guindy can now reach Nungambakkam and Chetpet easily. Similarly, vehicles from Mahalalingapuram can reach CIT Nagar 1st Main Road and Anna Salai in a few minutes.”

However, the project has also drawn some criticism from residents. “The flyover will help commuters in Nungambakkam and Anna Nagar, but not residents in T Nagar. The flyover is eating up road space. In case of any fire accidents, how will the truck enter the narrow service lane under the flyover?” pointed out B Kannan, secretary, T Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, Health Minister M Subramanian, Mayor R Priya, and senior civic officials.