Chennai's Bricklin Road to be renamed as Maverar Rettamalai Sreenivasan Road

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation council on Wednesday adopted a resolution to rename Bricklin Road in Purasaiwalkam to Maverar Rettamalai Sreenivasan Road. It also resolved to erect a statue of late prime minister Indira Gandhi at Quaid-E-Millath Government College for Women.

Bricklin Road would be renamed as Maveerar Rettamalai Srinivasan Road in memory of the leader who fought against caste oppression and pioneered the fight for the rights of the marginalised communities.

Mayor R Priya also assured to look into the possibility of renaming Besant Road in remembrance of KR Venugopal Sharma, the artist who painted the first picture of Tamil Saint Thiruvalluvar.

Meanwhile, following demands raised by several councillors, the Corporation unveiled a portrait of BR Ambedkar at the Ripon Building on Wednesday.