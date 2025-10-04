Chennai youth held after bomb threats to to MP Kanimozhi's house, other locations

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Friday night arrested a youth, identified as Gnanamurthy from Sriperumbudur, after a series of bomb threats created panic across the city.

The threats, issued through email and phone, targeted multiple locations including MP Kanimozhi’s residence in the city’s CIT Colony, auditor Gurumurthy’s house in Mylapore, former DGP Nataraj’s residence, Narada Gana Sabha in Alwarpet, Periyar Thidal in Vepery, the East Coast Road, the ISKCON temple, and the Teynampet Metro Rail station.

Police rushed bomb squads to all the sites for thorough checks, but the alerts turned out to be hoaxes.

While Gnanamurthy was traced and arrested for making the telephonic threat to the metro station, investigations are ongoing to track down the unidentified person behind the threatening emails, said a Daily Thanthi report.