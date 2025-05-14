Chennai: VCK functionary held for sexually harassing college student

CHENNAI: A VCK functionary was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a college student in New Washermenpet. According to the police, he also verbally abused and threatened the student's mother when she called him over the phone to condemn his actions.

Nanmaran (63), the VCK functionary, was a neighbour of the victim. On Monday night, when the student was alone at home, Nanmaran made explicit gestures at her and sexually harassed her. Thwarted by his action, she fled from her home and shared the ordeal with her mother.

When her mum called Nanmaran over the phone and admonished his behaviour, he hurled abuses at her and threatened her.

Subsequently, the woman filed a complaint with the police. After investigations, the police booked the 63-year-old under multiple sections, including the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.