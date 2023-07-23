Chennai to experience light to moderate rainfall for next few days

CHENNAI: Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai received moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday and during the morning hours of Sunday. While this led to a dip in the temperature in most places, the moderate to heavy rains are likely to continue for the next 3-4 days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday stated that light Westerlies and Northwesterlies prevail over the subdivision in the lower tropospheric levels and the prevalent weather condition would lead to rainfall in several parts of the State.

Thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places with light to moderate rain at a few places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain warning was issued as heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore.

Thunderstorms with lightning is expected at one or two places in Tamil Nadu and a warning was issued for the same by RMC.

Weather blogger Srikanth stated that under the influence of the Cyclonic Circulation over Central parts of the country, many parts of India received moderate to heavy rainfall, the monsoon will remain vigorous with widespread heavy rains likely along the Ghats between Maharashtra and North Kerala and some fast moving thunderstorms may happen over North Tamil Nadu.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Thunderstorm - lightning with light or moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be around 26 degree Celsius.