Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu to receive rain till 10 am on Dec 24

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a forecast stating that four districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rains until 10 am on Tuesday.

According to an RMC report, light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

Meanwhile, the city is experiencing light showers in some areas from early morning with sky conditions being partly cloudy.