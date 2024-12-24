Begin typing your search...

    Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu to receive rain till 10 am on Dec 24

    24 Dec 2024 8:46 AM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a forecast stating that four districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rains until 10 am on Tuesday.

    According to an RMC report, light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

    Meanwhile, the city is experiencing light showers in some areas from early morning with sky conditions being partly cloudy.

    TN Rain updateschennai rain
    Online Desk

