Chennai, Tamil Nadu heading towards hottest day of summer, say weather bloggers

CHENNAI: There is no let up in the rise of temperature in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. Weather bloggers here are unanimous that the weather stations across the State are very likely to record the highest maximum temperature of the summer on Friday.

K Srikanth, a popular weather blogger based in Chennai, noted how temperature was spiking earlier in the day than usual. For instance, the temperature was 36° Celsius at Anna Nagar even before 9 am, he said.

Sharing data recorded by personal weather stations set up and monitored by enthusiasts, Srikanth noted how the temperature in several places like Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Chromepet, KK Nagar, Mangadu, etc. are around 2° Celsius higher than Thursday, with a couple of stations recording near-100° Fahrenheit.

“… we are on target for hottest day of [summer this year]. Avoid stepping outside between 11 am and 2 pm unless it is very essential,” he said.

Echoing him, Pradeep John, another popular weather blogger from city, said Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur – the districts that form the metropolitan area – and Vellore are likely to experience a sizzling day.

The temperature is rising very fast, crossing 40° Celsius at 11 am itself, he said, adding that Nungambakkam got relief due to sea breeze reaching there. Pointing out that sea breeze would take a few more hours to reach, he said Meenambakkam weather station is likely to breach 42° Celsius.

“Tiruttani may breach 43° Celsius. Vellore may breach 42° Celsius,” he added.