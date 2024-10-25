Chennai Sessions court seeks police response to businessman’s bail plea for threatening cops

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai directed the police to file a counter to the bail plea of Chandramohan, a businessman who was arrested on the charges of abusing and threatening police personnel. Chandramohan was arrested after he was seen on video threatening cops in an inebriated state, which went viral on social media. He submitted that initially cops had verbally abused him, for which he reacted and had not picked up the fight on his own. “I’m innocent and falsely implicated in the case. My remand is illegal as I was arrested on a bogus charge of attempting to murder cops. I’ll not tamper with the witnesses or hamper the proceedings if released on bail,” he submitted.

On October 21, Chandramohan was found with a woman at Loop Road, Pattinapakkam, late at night in a car. A patrol team from Mylapore police station asked them to move from the place as it was prohibited to park there during late hours.

Aggrieved by this, he abused the cops and threatened them with top level contacts in the State, including the deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin. Since, the police recorded the incident in their mobile phones, the duo fled from the spot. After the video went viral on social media, they were both nabbed by the police, who booked them under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS).

It may be noted that the other accused has also filed a bail petition before the principal sessions court, which is also pending for police’s response.