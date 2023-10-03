Chennai Sessions court grants bail to VHP ex-leader

CHENNAI: The Principal Sessions Court in Chennai on Tuesday granted bail to the former leader of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) RBVS Manian, who was arrested for his derogatory comments against political leaders including B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution.

Principal Judge S Alli observed that considering the age of the petitioner, the stage of the investigation, the ailments suffered by the petitioner, and the submission of counsel for the petitioner that the petitioner was suggested to undergo surgery and also the period of incarceration, this court is inclined to grant bail.

Further, the judge also directed Manian to appear before police daily, until further orders.

Senior advocate R C Paul Kanagaraj appeared for Manian, submitted that the petitioner has been admitted to the Stanley Govt. Hospital and he was suggested to undergo surgery. Considering the age, and the ailments of the petitioner, the counsel sought bail.

The T Nagar police booked a case against Manian for his derogatory comments against political leaders and rational thinkers including B R Ambedkar and Periyar, under various sections 153, 153 A (1) (a), 505 (1) (b), 505 (2) IPC r/w 3 (1) (r), 3 (1) (u) and 3 (1) (v) of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

It was reported that Manian made derogatory comments against the political leaders in a spiritual event held at T-Nagar.