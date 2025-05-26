Chennai: Residents in Mogappair East lose sleep over stray dog menace

CHENNAI: Residents of Vandiamman Koil Street in Padi Kuppam and Golden George Nagar in Mogappair East continue to grapple with escalating stray dog threats, as the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) struggles to curb the population through Animal Birth Control (ABC) programs.

Residents report sleepless nights due to incessant barking and fear of attacks, particularly on Justice Rathinavel Pandiyan Road, where nearly 20 dogs roam across 15 streets.

Whenever the canines see a vehicle on the road, they bark and start to chase the headlight. This startles motorists and also pedestrians.

Joe Prince, a resident of Murugan Sulochana Street, recounted being bitten two months ago, while a relative recently had their clothing torn by an aggressive stray.

Vandiamman Koil Street in Padi Kuppam has had multiple dog bites reported. “Injuries from dog fights and fear of rabies are real,” C Shanmugam, a resident of Padi Kuppam. “In an aggressive fight among dogs, they get injured. We’re scared it could lead to the spread of rabies among the strays. Their night-time aggression leaves us anxious and sleep-deprived.”

Despite repeated complaints, the local body’s ABC efforts remain ineffective. Strays captured for sterilisation and vaccination are released back into the same areas, perpetuating the cycle.

When contacted, ward councillor acknowledged the pattern to DT Next, stating, “We alert officials when incidents spike, and dogs are sent for ABC surgery. Post-recovery, they return to their territories. They pledged stricter measures but offered no long-term solutions.”

Residents demand proactive steps, including relocating stray dogs after surgery and expanding ABC coverage. With attacks intensifying, the GCC faces mounting pressure to address both safety concerns and humane animal management. For now, locals navigate streets warily, hoping for swift, sustainable intervention.