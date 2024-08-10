Chennai reservoirs may only get 3 TMC of Krishna river water this year

CHENNAI: Chennai may receive Krishna river water from the Kandaleru reservoir this month, owing to the recent southwest monsoon-induced rains in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. However, the capital city might receive only 3 TMC of water due to the its reservoirs having sufficient water already and as the northeast monsoon is only two months away.

Krishna river water was expected in April but was delayed due to insufficient storage in the Kandaleru dam. Now that Andhra Pradesh has received intense rainfall in the last few days, the reservoir is expected to reach its maximum level.

"We have requested the Andhra Pradesh government to release the water from the reservoir when it reaches the maximum capacity. The recent heavy rains filled up the reservoir. If the showers continue, we might get the water in the next few days. But if there is a reduction in the rainfall, then it will be delayed again," a senior official with the Water Resources Department (WRD) told DT Next.

As per an agreement, the Andhra Pradesh government should release 12 TMC of Krishna water, however, only 8 TMC of water has been discharged to Tamil Nadu as it receives copious amounts of rainfall during the northeast monsoon every year.

"This year, Chennai city might receive only 3 TMC of Krishna water unlike the previous years as the northeast monsoon is set to commence in the next two months. Adequate storage is required to store the excess rainwater during the monsoon season," added the official.

As water from the Poondi reservoir has been released to the Chembarambakkam and Red Hills reservoirs, the Poondi reservoir would be able to store the water discharged from the Kandeluru dam, the official added.

At present, the Red Hills reservoir has 2,490 mcft of water against its full capacity of 3,300 mcft. The water level in the Poondi dam is 86 mcft against 3,231 mcft, while in the Chembarambakkam dam, it is 1,491 mcft. Cholavaram dam is filled upto 98 mcft, Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai has 307 mcft of water while in the Veeranam dam, the level is 1,270 mcft.