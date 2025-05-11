Chennai receives sudden showers; heavy rain alert for multiple Tamil Nadu districts

CHENNAI: Parts of Chennai received sudden showers late on Sunday afternoon, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching ‘Kathiri Veyil’ heat. According to weather blogger Pradeep John, popularly known as the Tamil Nadu Weatherman on social media, parts of the city such as Redhills, Ambattur, Porur, Mugalivakkam, Valasaravakkam, Tambaram, Guduvanchery, Poonamallee, and Thiruverkadu received rain due to the north–south movement of storms.

He also noted that Ambattur received a good spell of rain, with temperatures dropping from 38°C to 25°C within minutes of the rain.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast widespread rain activity across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from May 11 to 17, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph likely at one or two locations between May 11 and 15.

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for May 13, particularly for isolated areas in the Nilgiris and ghat regions of Coimbatore, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, and Vellore districts. The alert extends to May 14 and 15 for these same districts, along with Salem, Namakkal, and Tiruvannamalai.

Additionally, the RMC in its bulletin on Sunday noon noted that a north–south trough from Marathwada to the Gulf of Mannar, running across interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at about 0.9 km above mean sea level, continues to persist. Meanwhile, an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea between 3.1 and 4.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked, it said.

The weather department also forecast that the Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, Southeast Bay of Bengal, and Nicobar Islands by May 13. It is expected to spread to the Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin area, and more parts of the Bay of Bengal in the next 4–5 days.

Despite the rain, maximum temperatures are expected to show no significant variation and may remain 2–3°C above normal in isolated pockets between May 11 and 13. High temperatures combined with humidity could continue to cause discomfort on May 11 and 12, the RMC further predicted.