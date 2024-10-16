Chennai rains: Day 1 just a trailer; expect it to pour in north Tamil Nadu for next 2 days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated that the northeast monsoon that commenced in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday is likely to cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over north Tamil Nadu including Chennai for the next two days.

As the northeast monsoon rainfall activity commenced on Tuesday under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area that lies over the central part of the south Bay of Bengal, the easterly and northeasterly winds have set in over southern peninsular India, south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

The well-marked low-pressure area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards intensified into a depression and lay centered on Tuesday over southwest Bay of Bengal, which is about 490 km east-southeast of Chennai, 500 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 590 km southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh).

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross northern Tamil Nadu – southern Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai during early morning on October 17 as a depression. In addition, a cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal off the southern Andhra Pradesh coast extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists.

The rainfall activity is expected to gradually increase from Tuesday night and very heavy to extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A red alert has been issued for the same.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Vellore districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is predicted over Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruchy, and Pudukkottai districts for the next 24 hours. Some areas in north Tamil Nadu are likely to witness light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next three days.

On the other hand, the meteorological centre stated that the heavy rainfall is likely to reduce gradually from Friday, and a few isolated places in the state might witness mild showers due to increased moisture levels over the sea. In addition, the northern part of the state is likely to record above-normal rainfall during the monsoon season and more systems are expected in the coming days.