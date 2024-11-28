Chennai Port Trust bribe case: CBI raids 6 locations in TN, recovers Rs 27 lakh

CHENNAI: In connection to the bribery case involving a Chennai Port Trust official, the CBI conducted searches at six premises belonging to the accused in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur and Kanniyakumari and recovered Rs 27 lakh cash along with incriminating gadgets and documents.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a case against six accused, including Pugazhendi, the then senior deputy director of research (P&R Cell), Traffic Department, Chennai Port Trust Authority, and five other individuals, including a proprietor, two working partners, signing authority mediator and mediator of a private company, on the basis of complaint of Chief Vigilance Officer of Chennai Port Trust Authority and findings of preliminary enquiry conducted by CBI.

In Chennai, the CBI sleuths carried out searches in three locations, including the houses of Pugazhendi and two private parties, on Tuesday.

It was alleged in the complaint that the then senior deputy director of Chennai Port Trust Authority during the years 2019 and 2020 demanded and obtained illegal gratification of Rs 70 lakh as commission for awarding tender for four tugs with spares and 'Annam' (Oil Recovery Vessel) to accused - proprietor of said private company. It was further alleged that Pugazhendi issued a fake order purportedly issued by Chennai Port Trust authorities, added a press release from the CBI.