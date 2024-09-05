Chennai, north Tamil Nadu to receive rains for another week: Weather dept

CHENNAI: Wet spells along with thunderstorm activity are likely to continue over northern districts, including Chennai, for at least a week, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

"The influence of the cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh and an increase in moisture level triggered rainfall activity over northern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, recently. The light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to continue for a week. However, it is expected to gradually reduce from month mid," said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.

The maximum temperature is expected to decrease during the daytime in the coming days. Chennai and suburbs are likely to record around 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degree Celsius, respectively, for the next two days.

As per extended range predictions using dynamic models, near-normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over the northern districts for the next few days. The rest of the State might witness below-average rainfall.

As squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining Comorin area, fishermen were advised not to venture into sea till September 8.