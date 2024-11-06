Chennai, neighbouring districts to receive moderate rain till 1 pm on November 6

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), has predicted rain in three districts of Tamil Nadu till 1.00 pm on Wednesday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts are expected to receive moderate rainfall on November 6.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

For the next few hours, sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai.

Maximum temperature is likely to be around 33°C and minimum temperature is likely to be 25-26°C.