Chennai-Nagapattinam 4-laning by 2026: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

CHENNAI: The ambitious Chennai–Nagapattinam highway widening project, covering the East Coast Road (ECR) through National Highways 332A and 32, remains only partially complete despite significant allocations, according to a written reply tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Out of the total 308.6 km project length, only 157.4 km has been completed as of June 30, 2025, accounting for just over 50% of physical progress. The cumulative cost of the multi-phase project is estimated at Rs 11,687.6 crore.

Responding to a question raised by DMK's Rajya Sabha MP S Selvaganapathy on the status of work between Chennai and Nagapattinam, Gadkari said that the Chennai–Mamallapuram stretch remains under the Tamil Nadu government's jurisdiction. Work on the Mamallapuram–Mugaiyur (31 km) and Mugaiyur–Marakkanam (31 km) stretches of NH-332A is progressing slowly, with physical progress at 50.3% and 40.6% respectively. Both are now rescheduled for completion by May 2026. "Key reasons cited for the delay include poor mobilisation by contractors, land acquisition issues, utility shifting bottlenecks, pending clearances for major bridge construction, and delays in borrow earth approvals."

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Marakkanam–Puducherry to Koonimedu section has been finalised but is still awaiting appraisal and approval.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry–Poondiyankuppam stretch (38 km) is nearing completion, and the Poondiyankuppam–Sattanathapuram segment (56.8 km) was completed in December 2024. The new toll plazas were notified following the completion of the road widening works. Gengarampalayam toll plaza would come up on the 29 km stretch of the Villupuram to Puducherry, while the Kothattai toll plaza would be located on the 56.8 km Poondiyankuppam to Sattanathapuram, in December last year.

The Sattanathapuram–Nagapattinam segment on NH-32, with a budget of Rs 2,899.8 crore, has also witnessed only 65% completion. Delays stem from local protests demanding additional crossing structures, the unavailability of construction materials like pond ash, and pending approvals for borrow areas.