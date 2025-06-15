Chennai man makes 8-yr-old daughter file fake Pocso complaint against his dad

CHENNAI: A city resident filed a Pocso Act case against his 60-year-old father claiming that the latter sexually abused his daughter. However, the complaint seems to be a motivated one and further inquiry is under way, the police said.

During questioning, the 8-year-old girl said that her father made the complaint to take revenge on her grandfather, after which both parties are being probed.

Earlier this week, the 40-year-old man approached the police alleging his father sexually assaulted his daughter. While police began investigations, the girl told the child protection officer that she was not sexually assaulted. The probe revealed that the man and his father used to quarrel a lot as the elderly man scolded his son for not having a stable job.

A police official said that the next course of action would be taken after a further inquiry.