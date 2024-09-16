Chennai, Madurai, parts of TN to see more record-breaking hot days

CHENNAI: People of Chennai and isolated pockets in the state may have to bear the scorching heat for a few more days as the maximum temperature continues to be two to four degree Celsius above normal, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Monday.

Issuing a warning, the RMC stated that due to humid air and high temperature, hot weather is very likely to prevail at isolated places in the state.

On Sunday, Madurai city recorded the state's highest maximum temperature of 40.2 degree Celsius, while Erode recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 18.8 degree Celsius.

In Chennai, the Nungambakkam weather station reported a maximum temperature of 38.2 degree Celsius, while Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degree Celsius.

Weather blogger Pradeep John cautioned that Chennai may see another record breaking hot day with temperatures likely to exceed 38 degree Celsius again. Madurai too is likely to record another extremely hot day with temperatures predicted to cross 40 degree Celsius. However, there is a possibility of heavy rains after the heat, he indicated.

Respite in the form of light to moderate rain is likely this week across isolated places in the state with moderate westerlies and southwesterlies prevailing over the region in the lower tropospheric levels, the weather department forecast.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, with light to moderate rain likely in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature may be between 28 and 29 degree Celsius.