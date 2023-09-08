Begin typing your search...
Chennai logs TN's lone COVID-19 case
The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at zero percent, after 448 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported one case of COVID-19 on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 36,10,655. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at zero percent, after 448 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at seven. No new recoveries were reported.
Next Story