Begin typing your search...

Chennai logs TN's lone COVID-19 case

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at zero percent, after 448 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Sep 2023 9:27 PM GMT
Chennai logs TNs lone COVID-19 case
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported one case of COVID-19 on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 36,10,655. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at zero percent, after 448 people were tested in the past 24 hours.


Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at seven. No new recoveries were reported.

CovidTamilnaduNew CasesTPR
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X