Chennai - Kollam train scheduled to leave on Nov 27 rescheduled; check details
Train no 06112 Kollam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special scheduled to leave Kollam at 4.30 pm on November 27(Wednesday) is rescheduled to leave Kollam at 9.00 pm.
CHENNAI: Train no 06112 Kollam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special scheduled to leave Kollam at 4.30 pm on November 27(Wednesday) is rescheduled to leave Kollam at 9.00 pm due to late running of pairing rake (Late by 4 hours 30 mins), said a Southern Railway press note.
