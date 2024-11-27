Begin typing your search...

    Chennai - Kollam train scheduled to leave on Nov 27 rescheduled; check details

    Train no 06112 Kollam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special scheduled to leave Kollam at 4.30 pm on November 27(Wednesday) is rescheduled to leave Kollam at 9.00 pm.

    27 Nov 2024 2:16 PM IST
    Chennai - Kollam train scheduled to leave on Nov 27 rescheduled; check details
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Train no 06112 Kollam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special scheduled to leave Kollam at 4.30 pm on November 27(Wednesday) is rescheduled to leave Kollam at 9.00 pm due to late running of pairing rake (Late by 4 hours 30 mins), said a Southern Railway press note.

    Train ServicesExpress TrainsTrain reschedule
    DTNEXT Bureau

