Chennai, Kanchi districts, Avadi Corporation step up cyclone readiness

CHENNAI: With severe weather expected, the Chengalpattu district administration has rolled out extensive precautionary measures.

Fifty-four community kitchens have been kept ready for emergency food distribution. As many as 287 flood-relief shelters and 20 cyclone-relief centres are in place for evacuees, while three multi-purpose cyclone shelters at Kanathur, Nemeli and Pattipulam have been activated. NDRF personnel have been deployed at Mudichur, and SDRF teams at Guduvanchery.

Officials have identified 390 flood-prone spots, including 71 high-risk locations where essential supplies have already been stocked. Boats, chainsaws, water pumps, generators, JCBs, cranes, tractors and large quantities of sandbags have been positioned for quick response. Hospitals have been instructed to remain on 24-hour alert with adequate staff and medicines. Power utilities have stocked cables and materials to handle outages. Pregnant women expected to deliver in the coming days have been advised to get admitted to hospitals in advance.

Meanwhile, rough seas along the East Coast Road forced authorities to close all beaches to the public. Huge waves and dangerous swells were reported from Cheyyur, Kadappakkam Kuppam, Paramankeni, Panayur Periya Kuppam and Panayur Chinna Kuppam on Saturday. Fishermen have suspended operations, leaving hundreds of boats anchored.

Kancheepuram district has also made extensive preparations. Vulnerable areas such as Varadarajapuram and nearby localities have been assigned additional rescue teams.

Residents of Chengalpattu district have been asked to report emergencies or storm damage to the district control room via 1077 or 044-27427412 / 044-27427414. A WhatsApp number, 9444272345, has also been provided for sending photos and details of flood-related issues.

Similarly, in the Avadi corporation, eleven shelters equipped to provide hot meals are in place, officials said. “We have kept water pumps and motors ready to drain stagnated water if required. Adequate drinking water has also been stocked. All major channels have been desilted. Except for a few very low-lying pockets, water usually drains on its own. For low-lying areas, our equipment is in place,” Avadi corporation commissioner R Saranya said.

Health officials, including doctors, have been put on standby for emergencies. “Trees posing a risk are being cut to ensure public safety. Elected representatives and field staff are inspecting vulnerable areas. The corporation is fully prepared for the rains. The special intensive revision (SIR) process may be affected due to the weather,” she said.

Residents have been advised to contact the 24x7 helpline 1800-425-5109 / 044-26554440 for assistance.