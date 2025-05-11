Chennai gets respite from heat; Met predicts light rain on May 12

CHENNAI: As the city remained cloudy with rainfall in a few places on Sunday afternoon, mercury levels dipped providing a much needed respite for the city.

Several western parts of the city and western suburbs including Redhills, Ambattur, Porur, Mugaliwakkam, Valsarawakkam, Tambaram, Guduvancherry, Poonamalle, and Thiruverkadu received showers. Thunderstorms were reported in Avadi, Porur, Chromepet, Perungalathur, Sruperambudur, Tiruvallur and neighbouring areas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has forecast that the city may witness a minimum temperature around 29 degrees Celsius on Monday, and the sky condition remains partly cloudy, thunderstorm with light rain to occur in the city.

The weather department predicted that Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea and some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 13. It is likely to further advance over some parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives & Comorin area.

From May 13-17, light to moderate rains at a few places with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph at one or two places are likely to occur over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas, the release from RMC said. Heavy Rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tirupattur, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts.

For the next couple of days, maximum temperatures will be above normal by 2-3 Degrees Celsius at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, the weather department said.