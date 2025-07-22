Chennai: Four bus termini to get facelift at Rs 7.5 crore

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is set to undertake the facelift of four of its ageing bus termini at Ayanavaram, Thiruverkadu, Kannagi Nagar, and MMDA Colony as part of a larger initiative to modernise infrastructure and improve passenger amenities across the city.

The revamp is part of a Rs 7.5 crore project sanctioned by the state government for six bus termini operated by MTC.

A senior MTC official said that all four bus termini require renovation due to their age. The seating arrangements, timekeeper rooms, passenger toilets, and bus crew rest room with toilets are in shabby condition, the official said.

The proposed improvements include replacing old asbestos-sheet passenger shelters with tensile fabric roofing structures, upgrading seating arrangements, renovating timekeeper rooms, and providing improved toilet and restroom facilities for drivers and conductors, and passenger restrooms.

The initiative is aimed at addressing long-pending infrastructure deficiencies at MTC-owned termini. MTC has floated separate tenders for upgrading the four termini.

After the revamp of the bus terminus, the new passenger information system would be installed in all the terminals for the convenience of passengers to know the arrival and departure of various buses.

K Dhanasekar, a resident of Thiruverkadu, said that the decision to upgrade the bus terminus is much needed. “Bus terminus is in a very bad condition with a lack of proper seating arrangements and toilets for the passengers. We hope the revamp of the terminus will provide much-needed amenities, including seating arrangements, restrooms, drinking water, and mobile charging points.”

MTC sources said that originally, it had submitted a proposal to revamp nine bus termini, including Avadi, Ayanavaram, T Nagar, Tiruvottiyur, JJ Nagar (East), MMDA, Thiruverkadu, Besant Nagar, and Kannagi Nagar at a total cost of Rs 11.25 crore.

However, the government sanctioned Rs 7.5 crore for the facelift of six MTC-owned facilities, excluding Avadi and T Nagar, which will be handled by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Tiruvottiyur to be upgraded by CMRL.