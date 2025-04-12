Chennai firm donates 100 bicycles to TTD

Begin typing your search...

    12 April 2025
    Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

    CHENNAI: A Chennai-based company donated 100 bicycles to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple here.

    “The Chennai-based Murugappa group-promoted TI Cycles of India donated 100 bicycles to TTD,” said a press release from the temple body late on Thursday.

    The donation was made in front of the Srivari (Lord Venkateswara Swamy) temple, the press release added.

