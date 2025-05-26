Chennai: Elderly couple injured as debris from staircase landing collapse falls on them

CHENNAI: An elderly couple suffered injuries after a portion of the staircase landing of their house in Nochikuppam collapsed onto them on Saturday night. Besides them, a teenage girl, who is a resident in one of the portions in the same house, also suffered minor injuries, police said.

The injured persons were identified as P Kuppan (72) and K Rajamani (65). According to the police, the couple owns the three-storey house on Ellaiamman Koil Street where the accident happened. They reside on the ground floor.

On Saturday evening, Kuppan and Rajamani were sitting outside their portion in the ground floor and talking when a portion of the staircase landing collapsed and the debris fell on them. Hearing their screams, the neighbours rushed to their aid and took them to a hospital for treatment.

Based on an alert, personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the scene and rescued the family, which was on the first floor of the building. Officials added that a minor girl was also injured in the incident. A probe is on to ascertain the cause of the collapse.