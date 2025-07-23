Chennai cop transferred for video backing DSP Sundaresan

CHENNAI: A constable with the Chennai police was transferred to the Armed Reserve (AR) for posting a video in support of Mayiladuthurai PEW DSP M Sundaresan, who was suspended by the State government a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Sundaresan was admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital on Wednesday after he complained of health complications.

Constable Selvam, attached to the Guindy police station, had recorded a two-minute video with his face mask on and expressed support for the under-fire DSP. In the video, he vouched for DSP Sundaresan's credibility and suggested that the department had erred in punishing a straightforward officer.

After the video went viral on social media and was shared widely among personnel, an inquiry was ordered, and the video was found to have been uploaded by Selvam. He was found to have violated the Police Standing Orders (PSO), which prohibit uniformed personnel from making unauthorised public statements or appearances, especially on social media, after which he was transferred to Armed Reserve (AR).

Last Saturday, the State government suspended DSP Sundaresan for violating service rules and other charges, days after he made allegations against Mayiladuthurai SP, IG (Intel), and ADGP (L&O).

Sundaresan, who was serving in the Prohibition and Enforcement (PEW) wing in Mayiladuthurai, alleged in a recent interview to the media that his official vehicle was taken from him to harass him. "He deliberately attempted to portray in the media as if injustice was done to him, but the government vehicle was returned on July 17, which was withdrawn for VVIP bandobust duty on July 11 along with 44 other vehicles mobilised from the entire district," the order said.

According to the GO from the Home Department, the DSP also threatened, abused, and taxed woman inspector C Annai Abhirami, due to which she was subject to untold miseries and was pushed to commit suicide, which was prevented by her colleagues.