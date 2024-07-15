Chennai Commissioner's intervention sought in differently-abled man's assault case

CHENNAI: Seeking immediate intervention in the case of an alleged assault on a differently abled person within Triplicane police limits, an association for the welfare of the differently abled has approached the City Police Commissioner’s office.

The association in its complaint has alleged that the local police are not registering an FIR despite repeated complaints.

The State General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Udavikkaram Association for the Welfare of the differently abled, K Gopinath identified the victim as M Ramesh who holds a postgraduate degree in Engineering and is currently self-employed.

The complaint stated that Ramesh, who has a disability on one of his legs, was assaulted on July 7 while waiting at a bus stop on Anna Salai. According to the complaint, Ramesh was waiting at a bus stop holding a pillar for support, and a woman who came there started hurling verbal abuse at him asking him to move aside.

Though Ramesh explained to the woman that he was differently abled, the woman continued her verbal abuse. She had also called a man who reached the spot in an auto rickshaw and allegedly assaulted Ramesh repeatedly, it said.

Meanwhile, Ramesh managed to click photos of the auto’s registration number. He then moved from the scene to file a complaint with the local police station when the auto driver followed him. The driver ganged up with other auto drivers and assaulted Ramesh. They also deleted the pictures that Ramesh had taken.

The complaint further explained that though Triplicane police conducted numerous inquiries they are reluctant to register an FIR and are attempting to compromise Ramesh.