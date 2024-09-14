Chennai Citizen Connect: Tree waste eats up space on EVR Periyar Road pavement

CHENNAI: From damaged manholes, encroachments, and debris dumping to various other issues adding to the pavements’ poor condition, rendering the footpaths inoperative across the city.

The pedestrians using the pavement on the EVR Periyar Salai, one of the busiest roads in the city near the ticket counter of Egmore Railway Station, should be extra cautious as there are tree branches scattered across the pavement.

These tree branches are causing inconvenience to the regular users of the said pavement. Explaining the same, S Ramakrishnan, a regular commuter in the area said, “The tree branches are left scattered on the pavement for a week. As the road is situated near a college, students use the pavement daily. It is very difficult to walk as the tree branches cover the whole area. The situation is worse during the night when pedestrians have to be extra cautious due to poor lighting. If not the pedestrians tend to stumble on the trees and fall.”

Ramakrishnan added, “The corporation has pruned the tree which was lying towards the pavement and left the cut branches without clearing thereby causing more hardships to the pedestrians.”

Expressing disappointment, another commuter also demanded the officials remove the tree waste and make it convenient for the pedestrians to walk through.

When DT Next contacted an elected representative attached to the corporation regarding the issue, the person said that a complaint had been raised and the branches would be removed on Friday.