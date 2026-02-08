Chennai Citizen Connect: Burning garbage under railway flyover creates health concerns in Chengai

Locals say heaps of waste, including plastic waste, from various parts of the town were being dumped and set on fire at night, causing severe air pollution and safety hazards.



People living and travelling through the area say thick smoke engulfs the surroundings almost every night. Pedestrians using the service road and the flyover, as well as those travelling by two-wheelers and autorickshaws, are the worst affected as smoke rises and spreads across the road, causing breathing discomfort and poor visibility.



The situation worsens during late-night and early-morning hours when smoke mixes with fog, creating a dense haze that makes it difficult to see the road clearly. Residents warn that this has increased the risk of accidents, especially for two-wheeler riders.



Ram Kumar, a resident, said that the burning does not remain limited to night hours. Continuous dumping and burning reportedly cause smoke to continue in the day, affecting people living nearby. Elderly residents, children, and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma are said to be suffering from breathing problems. Some residents claim they have to wear masks even outside, similar to pandemic times, due to the persistent smoke.



There are two higher secondary schools and a few nursery schools in the vicinity of the dumping site. Parents fear that students are being exposed to harmful smoke regularly, raising concerns about their long-term health.



Residents and social activists have also pointed out that the site lies near historically significant land believed to have once housed ancient palace structures and moats dating back centuries. They say the conversion of such a location into an open dumping and burning ground has caused disappointment among the community.

When contacted, Chengalpattu Municipality officials denied that civic workers were officially dumping and burning waste at the site. They said that complaints had been received about unidentified individuals bringing waste from elsewhere and setting it on fire. Officials said steps were being taken in coordination with the police to prevent such activities and take action against those responsible.