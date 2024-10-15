Begin typing your search...
Chennai Central - Visakhapatnam Express rescheduled on 15.10.2024; check details
The train is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 12:30 pm due to late running of pairing rake
CHENNAI: Train No 22870 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Visakhapatnam Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10:00 am on Tuesday is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 12:30 pm due to late running of pairing rake (Late by 2 hours 30 mins), said a Southern Railway note.
