Chennai Central-Nizamuddin Duronto Express train rescheduled on Jan 6, check details here

CHENNAI: Train No.12269 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Nizamuddin Duronto Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 6.35 am on January 20 (Today) is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 12.30 am due to late running of pairing train (Late by 5 hours 55 mins)

Now it is further rescheduled to leave at 3.00 pm on January 20 due to late running of pairing train (late by 8 hours 25 minutes)