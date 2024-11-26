Begin typing your search...
Chennai Central - Kollam Express to originate from Egmore on Nov 26
The train will originate from Chennai Egmore instead of Dr MGR Chennai Central due to operational reasons
CHENNAI: Train No 06111 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kollam Superfast Express Special scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 pm on November 26 will originate from Chennai Egmore instead of Dr MGR Chennai Central due to operational reasons, Southern Railway (SR) announced on Tuesday.
