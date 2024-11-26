Chennai Central - Kollam Express to originate from Egmore on Nov 26

Begin typing your search...

    26 Nov 2024 5:38 PM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Train No 06111 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kollam Superfast Express Special scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 pm on November 26 will originate from Chennai Egmore instead of Dr MGR Chennai Central due to operational reasons, Southern Railway (SR) announced on Tuesday.

    DTNEXT Bureau

