Chennai CBI court summons Minister Ponmudy, sons in red sand quarrying case

CHENNAI: A special court in the city directed Forests Minister and senior DMK leader K Ponmudy and his two sons, Gautham Sigamani and Ashok Sigamani, to appear before it in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged illegal quarrying of red sand.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filed a supplementary complaint and 26 additional documents against the accused persons, including the minister, before the additional special court for CBI cases. After perusing the documents, the special judge issued summons to the minister, and his sons Gautham Sigamani and Ashok Sigamani, directing them to appear on March 19. The court then adjourned the matter.

In 2012, when the AIADMK was in power, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a complaint against Ponmudy for allegedly aiding his son, Gautham Sigamani, other family members, and aides to illegally quarry red sand in Villupuram between February 13, 2007, and May 15, 2007.

Ponmudy was the Minister for Mines and Minerals in the then DMK regime.

The anti-corruption agency alleged that his action caused Rs 28.36 crore loss to the exchequer.

Based on the DVAC complaint, the ED filed a case against Ponmudy, his son Gautham Sigamani, and four others. Subsequently, officials from the central agency raided the places owned by Ponmudy in Chennai and Villupuram. Later, he was taken to the ED office in Chennai, where he was questioned for several hours. After the investigation, the ED has filed a 90-page charge sheet against the minister, his family members, and other accused in the case.