Chennai Beach - Vellore Cantonment MEMU train extended till Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: Southern Railway said that Train No.06033/06034, Chennai Beach - Vellore Cantonment – Chennai Beach MEMU train will be extended upto Tiruvannamalai and will run as regular train service with effect from 2nd May 2024.

The train starts from Chennai Beach at 18:00, arrives at Vellore Cantt at 21:35/21:40 and reaches Tiruvannamalai at 00:05.

In return direction the train starts from Tiruvannamalai at 04:00, Vellore Cantonment at 05:40/06:00 and reaches Chennai Beach at 09:50.

The train will have eight stops between Chennai Beach and Tiruvannamalai, said a Southern Railway statement.