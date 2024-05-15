Chennai Beach-Tiruvannamalai train to get toilet facilities soon: Southern Railway

CHENNAI: In a move that would offer relief for passengers, Southern Railway has decided to run electric trains with toilets in every compartment. The decision was taken after receiving requests from passengers.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the requests were made by and on behalf of women and children, who suffer without toilet facility during the six-hour journey. The large number of patrons are heading to the Arunachaleshwarar temple.

The report quoted a Southern Railway official that the EMU coaches built at the Integral Coach Factory, Perambur, do not have toilet facilities as of now. After receiving repeated requests from passengers, the zonal railway has decided to work with the coach factory to manufacture trains with toilet facilities.

"The manufacturing of electric trains with toilets will begin soon at ICF. The train will run on Chennai Beach-Tiruvannamalai route," Thanthi report quoted the official as saying.

Electric trains started running from Chennai Beach to Tiruvannamalai from May 2. The train departs from Chennai Beach station at 6 pm and reaches Tiruvannamalai railway station at 12.05 am.

In the return direction, the train will depart from Tiruvannamalai at 4 am and reach Chennai Beach station at 9.50 am.

The journey takes six hours and the fare is fixed at a low rate of Rs 50 for the convenience of general public.