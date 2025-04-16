Chennai-based youngster's determination to build a safer society

CHENNAI: When Prabhu was in his third year of BE graduation, he and his friends decided to serve society by providing food to children and the elderly. He has a habit of understanding the motive behind why someone stays away from him without reason. “During one instance, we visited a home in Chennai to deliver food. I encountered a girl child there who was moving away from men out of fear. That intrigued me, prompting me to visit the home often and get comfortable with her. That’s when she opened up about losing her parents to the tsunami and staying at different childcare homes since then,” starts Prabhu, noting that the girl faced multiple instances of harassment at such a tender age.

A guilt-filled loss

He assured her that he would help her escape her hell, but he was shocked to discover that the girl went missing the following week. “After a police investigation, we found her remains. I had promised her that ‘anna’ would save her but failed to do so,” he says, with tears in his eyes, reflecting on how that loss impacted his life.

Without anyone’s support, Prabhu started Agnich Siragukal Pengal Munnetram & Kalvi in 2016. “I believe that with empowerment and safety, there will be no hindrance for girls to pursue an education. I think we should all transform our anger upon witnessing social issues into impactful solutions,” he explains.

Shocking reports

It took Prabhu six months to analyse all the reported suicide cases in Tamil Nadu. “I was shocked and baffled to learn that many of these suicides were linked to sexual abuse. These cases were given a suicide narrative because, even today, people in our country fear losing their family’s honour,” he reveals. To tackle the root cause, Prabhu began visiting schools to conduct awareness sessions and help kids escape their isolation. With a helpline, Student Hub, now renamed Speak Out, he encouraged students to seek help. Although he received no calls for the first three months, complaints and requests for support began pouring in from students across the state. The BE aeronautical graduate personally addressed each complaint.

To date, Prabhu has resolved 634 harassment cases in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. “On our website, we have five categories for complaints: legal support, harassment-related issues, educational aid, civic concerns in specific neighbourhoods, and counselling. Within one hour of a query, our support team reaches out to the concerned individual,” he elaborates.

Mask of masculinity

As time passes, Prabhu realises that boys are also significantly affected by sexual abuse but hesitate to speak out due to fear of societal judgment and embarrassment. “The outdated belief that boys must conceal their emotions behind a mask of masculinity persists in our society. A couple of years ago, a law student approached me for counselling. Once we broke the ice, he revealed that his roommates had misbehaved with him at the hostel. He felt unable to share this with anyone due to the stigma surrounding male vulnerability,” shares the founder of Agnich Siragukal, who faced sexual harassment in his childhood as well. The NGO operates across all districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with over 5,500 members and 160 teams.

Gen Z’s denial of rejection

Receiving support calls from both males and females aged 12 to 48, Prabhu observes that the current generation is particularly susceptible to suicidal thoughts due to excessive pampering. “Children struggle to accept rejection and want everything handed to them. When they face even minor inconveniences, they label it as depression and contemplate ending their lives,” the 28-year-old comments. “I believe parents should not just provide material comforts. If they can spend even 10 minutes listening to their children about their day, kids will be more willing to open up about their issues. I advocate that sex education should begin at home,” he adds.

Understanding pain

Prabhu has led numerous protests to seek justice for sexual abuse victims. “I believe we are losing empathy as we fail to acknowledge victims’ pain. Instead, we expose their identities, discouraging others from voicing their issues. Protesting without finding solutions is futile; every issue deserves equal attention. We aim to amplify all suppressed voices,” asserts Prabhu, who is inspired by the ideologies and writings of Periyar and BR Ambedkar.

Path towards empowerment

Agnich Siragukal has significantly impacted societal perceptions of menstruation. “I watched a documentary about periods set in a rural backdrop and began working to break the associated taboos by forming a human chain with hundreds of school children,” he recalls. Soon, napkin vending machines will be installed on every street in Puducherry with the government’s assistance. “The Tamil Nadu government should observe how period leave for women has become mandatory in Bihar, Kerala, and Odisha to address the physical and emotional challenges of menstruation. As a progressive state, it should implement this as well,” he suggests.

When life seemed to be following a monotonous path, Prabhu met a child who resembled the 13-year-old he had lost during his college days. He adopted her and affectionately calls her ‘Doctor Amma’ because she dreams of becoming a doctor one day.

“There is a long way for us to break the barriers of casteism, women’s oppression, societal stigma, and untouchability. But I hope to create a safer and healthier environment for the future so that my children can lead empowered lives,” he concludes.