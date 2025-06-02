Chennai: 2-yr-old’s chain, bracelet stolen during wedding

CHENNAI: The police have launched a search for a suspect who allegedly stole gold jewellery from a two-year-old child at a wedding hall in Royapettah.

The police sources said that Prasath (30), of T Nagar, had come to attend a wedding with his wife and two-year-old child when the incident happened. The wedding happened at a marriage hall on Avvai Shanmugam Road.

According to the complaint, the thieves took advantage of the crowd and stealthily took off the one sovereign gold chain and a gold bracelet from the child. The parents realised the jewellery was missing and after a futile search inside the hall, they filed a complaint at Royapettah police station.

Police are examining CCTV footage to ascertain if gangs which indulge in thefts at crowded places were behind the crime.