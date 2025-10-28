Chengalpattu revenue officials seal private hotel near airport

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu district Revenue officials sealed a private hotel that was operating near the Chennai airport, in the vicinity of the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway, as it was functioning on government-owned land even after its lease period had expired.

The private hotel, Saravana Bhavan, had been functioning on 40,000 square feet of land worth Rs 300 crores, which belongs to the Chengalpattu Revenue Department.

The department had leased the land to the hotel management for commercial use. However, even after the lease term ended, the management failed to return the property and continued operations without permission.

The Alandur court recently issued an order that the land be handed over to the government, and acting on the court's order, the Chengalpattu District Collector D Sneha ordered the revenue officials to take possession of the land.

Following that, on Tuesday morning, the revenue officials visited the spot with an earth mover and removed the hotel nameboards. The officers evacuated the staff and sealed both main entrances of the building.

The officials placed a notice board at the site, which stated that the land has been recovered as per court orders and is now under the control of the Chengalpattu Revenue Department.