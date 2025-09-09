Chengalpattu District Government Hospital’s security guard steals taps to buy liquor; arrested

CHENNAI: A security guard working at the Chengalpattu District Government Hospital in Tambaram was arrested for stealing taps and water pipes from toilets and wash basins in the hospital premises.

Patients and hospital staff complained that many toilets could not be used because taps were missing. At first, officials thought the contractor had not finished the work. But when they checked the CCTV cameras, they were shocked to see the hospital's own security guard removing the taps and pipes.

The guard, identified as Sekar (59) of Pozhichalur, was working under a private security agency and was posted at the hospital only a few days ago.

Police said Sekar is addicted to alcohol, and he sold the stolen taps and pipes to scrap shops to buy liquor. In the last two days, he stole more than 40 taps and pipes from different floors of the hospital.

The hospital administration handed him over to the Tambaram police, and he was arrested. Further investigation is on. Police are also checking if he committed theft in other government hospitals where he worked earlier.