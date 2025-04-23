Chengalpattu bus terminus will be open for public before Deepavali

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu bus terminus, which is being constructed at Rs 100 crore, will be inaugurated for the public before Deepavali this year.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) commenced the construction of the Chengalpattu bus terminus at 100 crores on 9.95 acres of land near the Chengalpattu court in January last year. The bus terminus will consist of a ground floor and first floor that can accommodate 41 buses at a time. The terminus would have 35 shops, an air-conditioned waiting hall for the passengers and a toilet. It also includes a parking lot which can accommodate 55 cars and 325 bikes. Plans to allocate space for the MTC bus depot on the terminus premises are afoot.

On Tuesday, the Chengalpattu district collector, Arun Raj, along with CMDA officer Thangarajan, and district administration officers, visited the construction site and inspected the work.

The collector said that the work will be completed before September and will be inaugurated for the public before the Deepavali festival.

The existing bus stop is situated at the junction and this bus terminus will reduce the traffic congestion on the GST Road in Chengalpattu, he said.