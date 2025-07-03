Chengalpattu bus terminus to be operational by year-end, says Minister Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu bus terminus, currently under construction at a cost of Rs 130 crore, will be fully operational by the end of this year, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) PK Sekarbabu announced on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the site along with officials from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Chengalpattu District Collector Sneha, the minister emphasised the need to expedite construction to meet the target deadline. The bus stand is being developed on 9.95 acres of land in the Vembakkam area, near the Chengalpattu court.

Once operational, the facility is expected to ease congestion on the GST Road and within Chengalpattu.

The bus stand will handle over 600 buses daily and can accommodate up to 57 buses at a time.

It will feature modern passenger amenities including drinking water, toilets, restaurants, medical facilities, and nursing rooms for mothers.

Buses from here will operate on key routes such as Tiruchy, Bengaluru, Hosur, and Villupuram.

Adding to it, the minister also provided updates on other transport infrastructure initiatives:

*The new bus stand at Mamallapuram is expected to be operational by January 2026.

Initial delays due to land ownership claims by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have been resolved following clarifications from CMDA officials, and construction has resumed.

* A low-cost restaurant will soon open at the Kilambakkam bus stand.

After discussions with current food service providers, a dedicated kitchen space is being established on-site to support affordable food preparation and service.

* Similar low-cost eateries are planned for the Kuthambakkam, Chengalpattu, Mamallapuram, and Avadi bus stands.

These initiatives aim to provide accessible food options for passengers across newly developed transport hubs.