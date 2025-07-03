Chengalpattu bus terminal to open by year-end; January 2026 date for Mahabs terminus

CHENNAI: The newly constructed Chengalpattu bus terminal would come into operation by the end of this year, confirmed Minister Sekarbabu during an inspection on Wednesday.

The terminal is being constructed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) in Vembakkam in Chengalpattu. Spread over 10 acre, the terminal will have facilities to accommodate more than 600 buses per day and has the capacity to park 57 buses at a time.

To give a better travel experience, the authorities have also planned to include a free drinking water facility along with toilets, food courts, a medical room, and a feeding room.

Residents said the existing terminal, which has parking space for only 15 buses at a time, is close to the highway, which affects the traffic. “We are happy that the bus terminal work is happening at full pace. Once it becomes operational, it would be a great relief for the people of Chengalpattu, as we no longer need to suffer in the traffic,” said K Krishnamoorthy of Chengalpattu.

The terminal is expected to reduce the traffic congestion on the GST Road and Chengalpattu town. Buses from the terminal would operate to destinations like Tiruchy, Bengaluru, Hosur, and Villupuram.

The Minister added that a new bus terminal under construction in Mahabalipuram is expected to be completed and opened for public use by January 2026. The construction had faced delays due to land-related issues raised by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). But permissions have been obtained from ASI after clarifying its queries, and the work has resumed.