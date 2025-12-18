Chembarambakkam full to the brim, maroons Nandambakkam

CHENNAI: Continuous inflow after heavy rains has pushed Chennai's key drinking water source, the Chembarambakkam Reservoir, to its full storage capacity of 24 feet after 30 years, resulting in severe flooding in nearby residential areas and forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes.

At present, the reservoir is holding around 3,645 million cubic feet of water, inundating several residential areas along the reservoir. More than 100 houses in Ambedkar Nagar, located near Nandambakkam area have been marooned, and the locality now resembles an island isolated by stagnant water cutting off normal access routes.

Nearly half of the houses in the area are partially submerged, forcing residents to lock them up and seek shelter elsewhere. Most of the affected families have moved in with relatives, while some have been accommodated in a nearby mosque.

Local residents say it is unprecedented for the Chembarambakkam reservoir to inundate with such large volume of water, as any excess is usually released periodically to prevent flooding of surrounding areas. However, this time, authorities retained water to its full capacity, leading to widespread inundation.

A resident K Muhammad said, "The unusual move to store water at full capacity has caused severe hardships. Students, office-goers, and daily wagers are affected as stagnant water has submerged roads and pathways. It has also led to the accumulation of waste, attracting snakes and other creepy crawlies.”

Many residents fear the stagnant water may cause an outbreak of diseases and have urged authorities to immediately release excess water from the reservoir and take remedial measures to protect lives and property.

The entire area currently remains isolated. When contacted by DT Next, an official with the Water Resource Department said, “The submerged areas are encroachments and that the water level is being maintained at the current level."