Check dams can turn TN self-sufficient in irrigation

CHENNAI: Delta farmers anxiously wait for the completion of the 1,000 new check dams and barrages announced earlier by the state government so that they can store a minimum of 10 TMC water and recharge the groundwater remarkably.

According to the Delta farmers, earlier, the state government announced 1,000 new check dams and barrages and a few are under construction. During the current budget, there was an announcement of two check dams each to an Assembly constituency.

“This is a historical announcement as it would save at least 10 TMC water during the monsoon which could be utilised during the lean period and also prevent water flowing waste into the sea,” said Sami Natarajan, General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam.

Natarajan said that there are several major irrigation systems in the Delta region and the proposal of check dams can easily store at least one TMC water. Thus the volume would go beyond calculation which would make Tamil Nadu self-sufficient in irrigation.

“This apart, the groundwater would be recharged and the rain-fed regions could enjoy the benefits,” he said.

He urged the state government to implement special schemes for the irrigation system which would solve the water scarcity permanently.

Meanwhile, Cauvery V Dhanapalan, General Secretary of the Cauvery Farmers Protection Association said that the state government has no vision to save monsoon rainwater.

“It is necessary to have infrastructure to store water locally so that it could be beneficial during the water crisis,” he said.

He pointed out that there are several rainfed regions in the district and the storage facilities would help these regions.

While P Viswanathan, state president of Tank and River Ayacutdars Welfare Association, said, the state government should immediately construct check dams across the Cauvery and the Kollidam so that unnecessary flooding into the agricultural land could be prevented and the water storage would be realised for taking up cultivation.