Check dam on Silanthi will harm ATR: Govt

CHENNAI: Opposing the Kerala government’s bid to construct a check dam across Silanthi River, a tributary of Amaravathi River, the Tamil Nadu forest department warned that the move will impact the ecology and biodiversity of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) by changing the hydrology of the landscape.

In a report to the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), head of forest force (HoFF) Srinivas R Reddy said that Anamalai Tiger Reserve is a critical habitat, hosting an extensive variety of fauna and flora. “It includes diverse ecosystems such as shola forests and supports numerous habitat types. The protected area encompasses three national parks and two wildlife sanctuaries,” it said.

Informing the tribunal, which hears a suo motu case on the construction of the check dam, the report submitted that the ATR is part of a larger tiger conservation landscape within the Western Ghats. “It shares boundaries with the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve and Munnar Wildlife Division, specifically with Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala and Kodaikanal Wildlife Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu. This strategic location facilitates ecological connectivity essential for the migration and gene flow of wildlife species, especially tigers and elephants,” he explained.

The HoFF pointed out that Amaravathi Dam is located within the ATR and is primarily fed by the Amaravati River, which flows for several kilometres within the reserve. “A reduction in water availability may severely impact the biodiversity of the reserve,” the HoFF explained.

Earlier, the Kerala government informed the NGT that it is constructing a weir dam across the Silanthi River, and not a check dam, under Jal Jeevan Mission to draw 3 MLD to supply drinking water to a nearby rural local body.