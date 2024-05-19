Check dam across Silandhi River: CM Stalin compromised on Tamil Nadu’s riparian rights for electoral gains, says Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday strongly condemned the Kerala government’s move to construct check dam across Silandhi River, a tributary of Amaravathi, and charged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for “compromising the state’s rights for electoral gains.”

Stating that the Left Democratic Front government’s move would prevent water flow into Amaravathi river, the Leader of Opposition in a social media post demanded Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin to “wake up from slumber” and take appropriate legal measures to safeguard the state’s rights over the inter-state river.

He slammed the Chief Minister for allegedly compromising with neighbouring states - Karnataka and Kerala - for electoral benefits and maintaining a deadly silence over the state’s rights in connection with the inter-state rivers.

The “incompetent” government of the DMK allowed the Andhra Pradesh government to build check dams across Palar, while the Karnataka government was trying to build dams across Cauvery at Mekedatu. Now, the Kerala government is trying to construct a check dam across Silandhi river, he said and demanded the Chief Minister to explore legal provisions to protect the state’s rights over the inter-state rivers.