Cheated depositors seek police action against owner of Thanjai transport firm

TIRUCHY: Depositior of a transport company in Thanjavur approached the Economic Offences Wing police on Monday to initiate action against the firm for not paying incentives as promised.

The transport company is said to have cheated several crores of rupees belonging to the depositors.

Sources said, Marzuk Ali, a resident from Vazhuthur near Papanasam, has been running Marzuk transport company through which he was seeking investment ranging from Rs 1 lakh to 30 lakh and promised to pay an incentive of Rs 3,000 for one lakh per month.

Thus more than 100 residents in and around Papanasam deposited money with the company. While Marzuk gave the incentives properly, he stopped distributing the money in 2021. Since he did not give the incentives properly thereafter, the depositors demanded their money back. Mazruk sought time to sell his property and settle their money.

Though two years had lapsed, he did not return their money. So, the investors came to the Economic Offences Wing police on Monday and lodged a complaint against Marzuk. They also staged a protest demanding to arrest him before submitting their complaint. The police pacified them by promising to initiate action against the transport company owner.