Chatbot to guide overseas job seekers, curb illegal recruitment

The chatbot, available through PoE Chennai’s social media platforms, provides guidance on overseas job procedures, licensed recruiting agents, emigration clearance and job verification, and is intended to help applicants access reliable information without relying on informal agents.

M Rajkumar, PoE of TN, Puducherry and Andaman-Nicobar Islands said, “The campaign, launched last year to warn people against illegal migration and cyber-related job scams, has led to a sharp fall in such cases. Incidents linked to fraudulent overseas recruitment and cyber-slavery type traps have come down from triple digits to single digits over the past year.”